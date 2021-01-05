Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: GNA

Kotoko face a daunting task in Omdurman

Kotoko lost the first leg in Accra

Ghanaian giant, Asante Kotoko will have to overturn a 1-0 deficit against the Sudanese side Al Hilal if they are to progress to the group stages of the 2020/21 Total CAF Champions League.



The second leg tie scheduled for Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 15:00GMT in Omdurman would see the two African giants compete for a spot in the group stages.



Kotoko would be looking to make it into the group stages for the first time since 2006, while the Sudanese side would be targeting their second successive group stage appearance.



Both sides have struggled domestically with Kotoko winning just two of their six matches while their Sudanese counterparts have only won one out of six domestic matches.



But Al Hilal has a 100% record in this year's Champions League having won all three matches both home and away and would be looking to extend that excellent record against the Porcupine Warriors.



Kotoko have been boosted with the return of their goalkeeper Felix Annan with Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama also making the trip having missed out on the first leg encounter.



Kotoko who have won the competition twice is certainly considered underdogs for the match considering the first leg results but Kotoko have not lost in their last four away fixtures.



A clear indication of their ability to over the threat of the Sudanese who have an away goal advantage.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.