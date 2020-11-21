Sports News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Kotoko eyes win against B. Chelsea as Hearts-AshGold clash in top liner

File photo of a clash between Kotoko an Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko goes in search of their first win of the season against Berekum Chelsea in this matchday two fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors were not impressive in their opening fixture against Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw by the Techiman based side and they were lucky to have walked out with a draw after the game.



In the last meeting between these two sides in the GPL, Berekum Chelsea emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Thus the Porcupine Warriors will go into the game for revenge.



Meanwhile, the arrival of Brazilian Fabio Gama will serve as a boost to the Kotoko team ahead of the game.



Coach Maxwell Konadu may hand new signings Sulley Muniru and Fabio Gama their debut game against Berekum Chelsea in this crucial encounter.



Chelsea were dominant at home last season and will prove tough customers against Kotoko at their own backyard.



Elsewhere, Great Olympics and Legon Cities will also lock horns on matchday two at the Accra Sports Stadium later today.



The two clubs drew in their opening fixtures against Medeama and Berekum Chelsea.



Olympics will be heading into the game with a lot of confidence after that result against Medeama whilst Legon Cities with their new squad will hope to beat Olympics to kick start their campaign with a win.



Legon Cities go into the game without their star man Asamoah Gyan, who is still not declared fit for the game.



Hearts of Oak will begin their league campaign against AshantiGold SC on November 24, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians were prevented from playing their season opener against Aduana Stars due to coronavirus concerns.



The Ghana Health Service has given the green light for Hearts to compete in the GPL after their COVID-19 tests turned out negative.



The team is expected back in the capital to continue with preparations ahead of the game against AshantiGold SC on Tuesday.



A glance at matchday two matches



Friday



Eleven Wonders vs Ebusua Dwarfs



Great Olympics vs Legon Cities



Saturday



Bechem United vs WAFA



Sunday



Berekum Chelsea vs Asante Kotoko



Karela vs Inter Allies



Elmina Sharks vs Liberty



Dreams vs Medeama



King Faisal vs Aduana



Tuesday



Hearts vs AshGold

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.