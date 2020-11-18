Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko duo Okrah and Anabila to miss Berekum Chelsea clash

Kotoko players, Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila

Asante Kotoko will be without important players Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila for this weekend's clash against Berekum Chelsea.



The two have been ruled out of Ghana Premier League match against Golden City due to injuries.



Okrah and Anabila suffered injuries on Monday when Kotoko opened their account with a disappointing draw against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Okrah could not continue after picking up the injury. Although it didn't look serious at first, Okrah is yet to report to training.



While Anabila underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday to confirm the injury suffered is a serious one.



Konadu must find a way to beat Chelsea on Sunday without the two players.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.