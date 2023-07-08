Kotoko denied me a new contract because I was an old player – Daniel Nii Adjei

Sports News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei has urged Ghanaian soccer clubs that the best way to access a player is through their qualities and abilities and not by their age.



According to the former Ghanaian international, most of these players who are sidelined due to their ages rather go to other countries and make exploits, adding that, even if the player is an old player, more focus should be on their qualities and abilities.



“At Asante Kotoko, I remember when I wanted a new contract, they told me that I am an old player now and so I was not given the new deal. But you know I went to TP Mazembe and won everything”, he told Fox Fm.



“So, it is not about the age of the player all the time. The maturity of current players in the Ghana Premier League is not enough and that is why most of them cannot perform when they leave Ghana. Some of us were very mature before we left Ghana to play elsewhere in Africa.”



“I have heard people say we don’t have good coaches in Ghana but we have to also ask ourselves whether the players are learning. A coach can train and teach you but is it up to the player to grab it or fail to learn. I personally learned a lot from my coaches and they had an impact on my career. We were learning during our time. So that is another area we have to look at”, he added.



After winning three Ghana Premier League titles with Asante Kotoko, the versatile midfielder clinched won 4 league titles, one CAF Champions League, and one Confederation Cup with the Congolese giants.



Nii Adjei currently works as the head coach for Sea Lions Football Club in the Women's Division One League.



