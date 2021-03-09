Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Kotoko demand $22,800 from Maxwell Konadu for keeping club car since dismissal

There is simmering tension between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and their former coach Maxwell Konadu as the club has written to their former manager surcharging him for the period he kept his official vehicle in his possession after his dismissal.



In a letter cited by this portal dated 4th March 2021, Kotoko is demanding an amount of $22,800( that is $300 per day) since 19th Dec,2020 - 5th March,2021 as cost incurred for what they term as “loss of use”.



Maxwell Konadu has been keeping in his possession the official club vehicle a Toyota Fortuner since his dismissal last in December last year.



Last week the coach drag his former club before the player and coaches status committee for what he terms unlawful dismissal.



The former Kotoko player and coach is demanding $60,000 and arrears from GHC30,000 signing on fees.



He is also demanding among other things some outstanding bonuses owed him by the club.



The club in a letter addressed to their former coach indicated that they will pay him GHC80,500 as severance package for terminating his contract in December 2020.



In the said letter which was sent to Maxwell Konadu the club also demanded that his official car which was handed him while coach of the club should be returned to the club within a week.