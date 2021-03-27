Kotoko defeat lower-tier side Rainbow FC in friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko walloped lower-tier side Rainbow FC in a friendly on Saturday as part of preparations ahead of the resumption of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors defeated Rainbow FC 3-1 at the Adako Jachie training grounds with goals from Patrick Asmah, Augustine Okrah, and new boy Andy Kumi to end a successful exercise this morning.



Patrick Asmah wasted no time in opening the scoring after just 14 minutes.



Four minutes later, winger Augustine Okrah doubled the lead before Andy Kumi made it three in the second half.



New coach Mariano Barretto and his assistant Miguel Bruno were present to watch the team for the first time.



It is the second friendly by the Reds after demolishing Kumasi Ebony last week 4-2.



The Ghana Premier League resumes next month after a three-week break.



Asante Kotoko finished the first round in fourth place.