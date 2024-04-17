Kotoko crisis escalates as fans storm training ground to prevent players, coaches from training

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Tensions flared at Asante Kotoko's training ground in Adako Jachie on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 as disgruntled supporters barred head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his players from their regular training session.



According to sportsworldghana.com, the angry fans took action following a string of poor performances by the team in the Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko has plummeted to the 11th position on the league table after suffering seven defeats in nine games, relinquishing their previous standing in the top half to rivals Hearts of Oak.



The supporters expressed their dissatisfaction, demanding the dismissal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical staff, citing the team's dismal performance as justification for their call.



Efforts by the IMC's president, Nana Appiah Apinkra, to calm the irate fans proved futile, as they remained resolute in their demand for the coaching staff's departure to prevent further deterioration of the situation.



In a tweet shared by sports journalist Listowel Mensah, he indicated that the irate fans after sacking the team from using the training facility, took over and had their own session.



“After sacking the players and the technical team, the supporters took over the Adako Jachie pitch and had an extensive training,” he tweeted with an image of the fans playing on the field.



The incident on Tuesday is reminiscent of the tenure of Serbian gaffer, Zdravko Lugarusic in 2017.



Angry fans of the club in 2017 stormed the team’s training grounds and prevented the head coach from training with the team after a series of poor performances.



The action was prompted after Kotoko lost their position on top of the league table.





???????????? After sacking the players and the technical team, the supporters took over the Adako Jachie pitch and had an extensive training ???? pic.twitter.com/evCac9BGVY — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) April 16, 2024

