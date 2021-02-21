Sports News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kotoko crash out of CAF Confederation Cup after losing 2-1 to ES Setif on aggregate

Asante Kotoko

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have been booted out of the CAF Confederation Cup competition after losing 2-1 to ES Setif in the playoff round.



The Ghana Premier League record-holders last weekend hosted the Algerians at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first of a two-legged tie of the final playoff round to the Group stage of the continental competition.



Although the Porcupine Warriors played well, they suffered a 2-1 win at the end of the game.



Coming up against ES Setif in Algeria in the second leg of the tie today, Asante Kotoko had a mountain to climb to try and overturn the results from the first leg.



Giving off their best, the team only managed a goalless draw in the away match and hence loses 2-1 against ES Setif on aggregate at the end of the contest.



The result means that the Ghanaian giants have crashed out of the CAF Confederations Cup competition and ends their participation in both CAF inter-club competitions this season.



