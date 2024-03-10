Kotoko congratulates Steven Mukwala on Uganda call-up

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have congratulated striker Steven Mukwala on his selection to Uganda’s squad for the upcoming international friendly games against Comoros and Ghana later this month.



“Congratulations Mukwala,” the club wrote on X.



Mukwala has been a key player for Kotoko, and the Ghanaian outfit are delighted with his inclusion in the Cranes squad.



The Cranes of Uganda will lock horns with Comoros before taking on the Black Stars on March 26, 2024, in Morocco.



Mukwala is part of coach Paul Put’s 26-man squad for the upcoming games.



Both teams will be using the games as preparation for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers and the resumption of the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.



Mukwala has been Kotoko’s main man in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign, scoring some important goals for the Porcupine Warriors.



This season has racked up eight goals and provided one assist in 17 games for Asante Kotoko, who are currently second on the league table.



His swashbuckling performance this not go unnoticed, as he secures a spot in the squad for this month’s friendly games.



As Mukwala prepares to depart from Asante Kotoko at the end of the season, his inclusion in the Uganda Cranes squad reflects his consistent goal-scoring prowess and the impact he can bring to the national team.