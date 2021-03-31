Kotoko confirm Obuasi Len Clay Stadium as their new home

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have officially confirmed that they will play their home games at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium when the second round of the Ghana Premier League season resumes.



The porcupine warriors were forced to adopt the Accra Sports Stadium for the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season due to the renovation works currently being done at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Kotoko were keen on switching their home venue from the Accra Sports stadium as it was too expensive and laborious moving the team to and from Accra and Kumasi.



The club wrote to the GFA to inform them of their decision to change their home venue from Accra to Obuasi which the Association has approved.



“OBUASI Len Clay Stadium. Our new home ground for the second round of the GPL,” Kotoko announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.



The second round of the Ghana Premier League season is set to begin next weekend.



