Kotoko complete signing of midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh from Karela United

The 22-year-old midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh

Asante Kotoko SC have completed the signing of highly-rated midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh according to various reports.



The lanky and talented midfielder will join the Porcupine Warriors from Karela United FC as an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.



Keyekeh has been a revelation in the Ghanaian top-flight since joining Karela from UniStar Soccer Academy.



The 22-year-old box-to-box midfielder was outstanding in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League campaign before its termination.



He made 11 appearances for Karela and won three man of the match awards in process.



Keyekeh and two other signings will be unveiled next Friday.





