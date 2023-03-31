Kotoko coach worried about club’s goal scoring form after Legon Cities draw

Sports News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko interim manager, Abdul Gazale has expressed his worry about the club’s scoring form after sharing the spoils with Legon Cities.



The Royals held Kotoko to a 1-1 stalemate at the El- Wak Stadium in the matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League.



The first half didn’t produce the free flowing football many expected but the Porcupines took the lead in 17 minutes. They were awarded a penalty and up stepped skipper Richard Boadu to send the Cities goalie the wrong way.



After recess, Alex Aso climbed off the bench to restore parity for the Royals with a brilliant finish in the 70th minute which was enough to salvage a point for his side.



After the game, Gazale admitted his outfit lack firepower upfront and has vowed to work on his players to improve.



"We should have won by 3-1 but unfortunately, we were unable to convert our chances which is a problem and we are going to work on it.



"For the past two days, that's what we have been working on, how to finish and it was evidently poor in how we played. We are going to work on the final touches to convert our chances from tomorrow," Gazale said after the game.



The Porcupine Warriors have now move to the 6th position on the league table after failing to pick victory over Legon Cities.