Kotoko coach relieved after ending seven-game winless run

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his delight after his team’s narrow win over Samartex FC on Sunday, April 21, 2024.



The Porcupine Warriors before the game had played seven matches in the Ghana Premier League without a win.



During that poor run, the Kumasi-based club lost six times and drew the other game.



Speaking in his post-match interview after Asante Kotoko defeated Samartex FC 1-0, coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said he is relieved.



According to him, things are now okay after ending that poor run to give fans something to cheer about.



“Once you win, you become okay. The game is all about winning especially when coaching a team like Asante Kotoko; it doesn’t matter how beautifully you play, at the end of the day if you don’t play well and get the three points, that’s okay,” coach Ogum said.