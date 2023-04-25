Kotoko coach hails fans for role in Aduana Stars victory

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Gazale has commended the fans for the marvelous support they showed the team in their win over Aduana on Sunday, April 23, 2023.



The Reds came from a goal down to beat the league leaders 2-1 on a rainy day at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Gazale said the fans turning up in their numbers played a key role in getting the best out of the players in the comeback victory.



"Today was very great because their participation in the stadium really helped us. You realise that it got to a point that after we equalised, almost all the players were on top of their game because of the support that they had from the supporters," he said at the post-match.



He further indicated that he was stunned by the turnout and therefore thanked the fans for sticking with the team through the rains.



"They came in their numbers and I was surprised. Initially, the number was too low, too discouraging but later on they came in their numbers. That particular thing helped our players and were able to do exactly what they want. Especially, when the rain even started, as soon as we came for the second half they were behind their seats, so once we came back they were able to come back and support the team until the end of the match. I must say on behalf of the technical team and the playing body, I'll say a very big thank you to all the supporters who were here today to support us."



Issac Mintah gave the away side the lead from a rebound in the 25th minute but Steven Mukwala pulled the Reds level with a stunning finish before halftime.



Ivorian Eric Zeze won the game for Kotoko in the second half with a brilliant solo run and finish.



After the game, the fan stayed in the rain chanting and cheering the players on for the win.





