Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu confirms talks with 8 players

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has disclosed that his outfit currently in talks with eight players to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020/21 season.



The coach was speaking about his plans for the team ahead of the return of football season.



According to him, the Porcupine Warriors are also looking to get rid of some deadwoods in the squad.



“We have thirty-eight players in our fold. Some of them have returned from injuries whiles others have also rejoined us after their loan spells,” Konadu told Angel FM.



“We will be releasing most of them because we have decided to work with only 28 players for next season”

“It’s true that we are holding talks with top eight players to strengthen the team,” he concluded.



The Porcupine Warriors are in talks with Shafiu Mumuni, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Latif Anabila and Joseph Esso to beef up the team ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

