Sports News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu anticipating gov’t will lift restrictions on football soon

Asante Kotoko Coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko Coach Maxwell Konadu is hoping that restrictions on football activities will be lifted when Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo gives his next updates on measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus.



Football activities have been suspended in the West African country since March due to the outbreak of the virus.



The President in his series of updates on easing of restrictions is yet to lift the ban on football activities and contact sports in general.



Nana Akufo-Addo in a recent interview with the media said his government is taking the right steps to ensure football returns in the safest possible way that will protect the fans and the players.



Asante Kotoko Coach Maxwell Konadu is expecting the ban to be lifted to unable clubs prepare ahead of the new season.



“Should we expect some good news this evening fellow GHANAIANS?,” the coach quizzed in a post on his page.



The Porcupine Warriors have also confirmed their participation in next season’s CAF Champions League and the lifting of restrictions on football will be see the club begin preparations.



The Ghana FA is still engaging government on the possible restart of the Ghana Premier League in October amid the pandemic.



Any decision by government to lift restrictions on football in today’s address on measures taken against the spread of the virus will be welcomed by the football fraternity.





