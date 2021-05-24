Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto made false claims against us – WAFA coach Dr. Narteh

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• West African Football Academy's coach has called Mariano Barreto a liar



•Dr. Prosper Narteh made this comment following Barreto's claims that his team was stopped from training a day before the Liberty game



•WAFA is the 6th best away team in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season



Head coach of West African Football Academy (WAFA), Dr. Proosper Narteh Ogum, has labeled Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto as a liar.



Asante Kotoko head coach, Mariano Barretto, is reported to have said that officials of WAFA prevented his team from training a day before their clash against Liberty Professionals at the Sogakope Park on matchday 25.



Liberty Professionals is currently using WAFA's Sogakope Park for the rest of the season after the Dansoman Karl Reiinhdoorf Park was banned by the Ghana Football Association.



Reacting to these claims after WAFA's 1-1 drawn game with Asante Kotoko on matchday 26, Dr. Prossper Nartey called out Mariiano Barrreto for spewing lies about his club.



“I am not the one involved in this issue so go and get the one who is involved in this issue. Tell the coach that he is a liar and that I never saw him and I never saw any Kotoko official there and so you can record this and play it on air."



“Tell the coach that he is a liar and he should be truthful to Ghanaians. I never saw any Kotoko team official, I never saw any Kotoko bus there, I never saw any Kotoko person there because we are WAFA, we are discipline, we don’t comment on some of these things," Dr. Prosper Nartey said as reported by africa-foot.com



