Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto departs for Portugal

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be without their head coach Mariano Barreto for their crunch trip to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars.



Barreto has departed Ghana for his native Portugal in order to renew his UEFA PRO license as his is close to expiring with the season in his homeland almost over.



In his absence, compatriot and assistant coach Pedro Manuel will take over the team for their crunch matchday 27 fixture against Aduana Stars at Dormaa.



Kotoko in a short message on their social media handle stated:"Our Head Coach, Mariano Barreto departs to his country Portugal and returns on 27th May 2021. The short trip is necessary to aid our gaffer to renew his UEFA Pro coaching license. Assistant Coach Pedro Manual will take charge of the team in the intervening period."



The Portuguese took charge of the club at the beginning of the second half after substantive coach Maxwell Konadu was axed in December 2020 with his assistants taking charge of the team till the arrival of the expatriate.



Since taking over he has presided over 9 matches for the porcupine warriors with 5 wins, 3 draws and a loss.



Kotoko are second on the league log although they are level on points with table toppers Hearts who lead with a superior goal difference.



