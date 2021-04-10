Kotoko coach Mariano Baretto lavish praises on new forward Andy Kumi

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

New Asante Kotoko striker Andy Kumi has earned the praises of coach Mariano Barreto following his display against Bechem United.



The striker who joined the Porcupine Warriors in the second transfer window wasted no time in establishing his potential after grabbing his debut goal in the 4-0 thrashing of the Hunters.



His total performance in the game saw him receive positive reviews from the gaffer, who is convinced of relying on the forwards for goals in the second half of the season.



"All the time he was on the field, he made me feel happy and he created a good expectation regarding his career. It's good for him to score on his first start. He deserves it because he worked for it," he said in a prematch interview.



Kumi joined the club from the lower-tier side Unistar Soccer Academy as a replacement for Kwame Opoku who left for USM Algiers.



The young forward is expected to start in Sunday's clash against Berekum Chelsea.