Kotoko coach Barreto fumes at 'nonsense' goal conceded against WAFA in costly draw

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto criticized his players for conceding a cheap goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw with WAFA in Obuasi.



The Portuguese trainer felt that his players took their eyes off the ball as striker Justus Torsutsey applied a blistering header on a cross from the right for the equalizer just before the break.



Asante Kotoko had taken an early lead when defender Abdul Ganiyu converted a spot-kick after Augustine Okrah was fouled inside the box.



The draw cost the Porcupine Warriors a return to the summit of the table after being toppled by Accra Hearts who won 1-0 at Eleven Wonders.



"We started leading the game and we played well but in the last minute we take (conceded) a nonsense goal," the former Black Stars coach told StarTimes.



"After the throw-in, the player [Justus Torsutsey] headed in front of the defenders and we trained these things a lot of time- the second attack of the ball and when these things happen, it affects us."



"We have lost the advantage that we have. We are on the same points with Hearts. It will be a long journey."



"We have eight matches and we have to learn with what happens and try to prepare for the next match."



