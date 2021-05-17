Kotoko coach Barreto defends Abalora after Liberty Professionals blunder

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto, has jumped to the defence of goalkeeper Razak Abalora following his blunder in the team's 1-1 drawn game against Liberty Professionals.



The Porcupine Warriors couldn't extend their four points lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League table following their drawn game away from home on matchday 25.



Razak Abalora committed a blunder in the game and also failed to save Evans Owusu's long-range striker from goal before defender Ismail Ganiyu scored late to draw the game level.



Reacting to questions about Abalora's performance at the post-match conference, Mariano refused to blame the goalkeeper for their inability to win the game.



"When we lose, we lose together, when we win, we win together. Abalora has helped on many occasions. All players make mistakes, some players missed chances and others missed passes during the game. Some positions are difficult because if you make one mistake it is catastrophic."



"So, there is no one responsible, the only one responsible when Kotoko fails to win is the coach," he said.