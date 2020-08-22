Sports News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Kotoko closing in on Karela's Emmanuel Keyekeh

Karela United midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are closing in on Karela United midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh as they plan on revamping their squad.



According to reports, the energetic midfield enforcer is on the verge of joining the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing transfer window.The Kumasi based side are on the verge of sealing the acquisition of the combative midfielder and have made a move.



Keyekeh, 22 has emerged on the radar of Asante Kotoko following his consistent performance for Karela United in the Ghana Premier League for the past three seasons.



It is believed that Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars and Legon Cities who are all hoping to strengthen their playing staff are keeping tabs on Emmanuel Keyekeh.



Keyekeh played eleven times for Karela United in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was annulled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Keyekeh underwent trial at Hungarian club Zalaegerszegi Torna Egylet FC last year.



Ghanaian top flight outfit, Asante Kotoko have made an initial offer in their quest to sign midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh from Karela United.

