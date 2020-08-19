Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko captain Felix Annan thanks Asantehene for appointing ‘great’ board of directors

Goalkeeper, Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan is happy with the ‘great minds’ appointed by club owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to serve as directors.



The 12-member Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko is led by Dr Kwame Kyei as Chairman whiles Mr Jude Arthur is the Vice-Chairman.



They are being supported by Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamin, Kwamena Mensah, Joseph Yaw Addo, Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Baffour Kwame Kusi, D Kofi Amoah Abban, Mr Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey and Mr James Osei Brown.



“We are grateful to our King for bringing onboard this great men and woman and also for giving the nod again to Dr Kyei. On behalf of the players, I want to congratulate them on their appointment. We know that this is a big task for them and us," Annan spoke highly of them.



“As players, we are going to give our 200 per cent on the field to win laurels for the club so that we will all push Asante Kotoko to where it rightfully belongs.”



The directors have a huge responsibility to transform the club. They have made their first major decision by appointing Nana Yaw Amponsah as the Chief Executive Officier.



Amponsah, a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, has been handed a three-year mandate.

