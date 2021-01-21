Sports News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: GNA

Kotoko calls off the bluff of Dwarfs

Kotoko awaits Aduana Stars in its next game on January 24

Asante Kotoko recorded a lone goal victory over home side Ebusua Dwarfs in an outstanding league match played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



Both sides were sure of picking the three points going into the game with the home side bragging more about their strengths and ability to beat Kotoko.



This manifested in the game as both sides held each other in check throughout the first half, which ended in a stalemate and in the greater part of the second half.



The long-awaited goal came in the 75th minute when defender Christopher Nettey connected a cross from Patrick Asmah to score the only goal of the game.



Kotoko has thus walked away with the three maximum points and awaits Aduana Stars in the next game on January 24.