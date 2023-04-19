Kotoko board members can't provide heavy investment the club needs - Osei Owusu Bempeh

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran sports journalist Osei Owusu Bempah has recommended Asante Kotoko's administration and board transfer control of the club to investors who are financially strong and interested.



Kotoko's defense of the title they won last season has not gone well due to inconsistent results on the pitch and internal problems. The Porcupine Warriors are currently managed by assistant coach Abdul Gazale after Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo was sacked after the defeat to Medeama SC.



Owusu Bempah uses the global reach of modern football and its big clubs—including Arsenal, Manchester, Liverpool, and others—as examples. He advises the club's owner to break with tradition and look for investors who are prepared to put money into the club.



"Kotoko needs heavy investment, and I don’t think that heavy investment can come from any of these board members. Football has gone very modern and much more international. Look at the major clubs in England, for instance, Arsenal, it is owned by foreigners. Manchester has gone the same way, Liverpool and almost all the other clubs have gone that way," he told Luv FM.



"If the owner can probably set tradition aside and get investors whether they’re Ghanaians, foreigners, or whoever who will come and join the club because they have invested money in it and they expect returns I’m sure they will work better,”



Asante Kotoko will clash with league leaders Aduana Stars in the next league game.