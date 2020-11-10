Sports News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Kotoko blames Medeama owner for botched Justice Blay deal

Justice Blay has a year left on his Medeama contract

Alhaji Abu Lamin, a board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has accused the president of Medeama SC, Moses Armah of attempting to fleece them in their bid to sign midfielder Justice Blay.



Kotoko were unsuccessful in their bid to secure the services of the midfielder who excelled in a short loan spell with the club.



Medeama, it has been reported were holding out for $200,000, a valuation Kotoko deemed too high for the 28-year-old.



Kotoko, as has been reported, valued Blay at $50, 000 which is a quarter of the price tag imposed on the midfielder by Medeama.



Speaking on the issue for the first time, Alhaji Lamin said Kotoko pulled out of the deal after they realized that the owner of Medeama was seeking to take advantage of their interest in the player.



He said that Kotoko was ready to meet Medeama’s demand but the club pushed the valuation a bit higher after realizing that Kotoko could afford the player.



He explained that the club then decided to walk away from the deal after coach Maxwell Konadu assured them, he could achieve his targets for the season without Blay.



“We wanted to pay $200,000 but the club was unwilling to accept it then we realized they wanted to take advantage of us. We also realized that he has a year left on his contract so if they won’t accept our offer then we will suspend the deal.”



“We spoke to Maxwell Konadu about his midfield options and he said he was satisfied so we should suspend our pursuit of Blay,” he said.



While Kotoko could not afford Blay, they managed to sign Emmanuel Keyekeh from Karela FC. Keyekeh is cast in the mould of Blay.



They signed ten players including Brazilian Vasco Gama and Latif Anabila of Ashgold fame.



Kotoko have meanwhile been paired with 8-time Mauritania league champions Noudhibou FC.



Kotoko travel to Mauritania for the first leg of the qualifier before they play at home in the second leg.





The first leg is scheduled to take place on November 27, 2020, whereas the second leg comes off on the weekend of December 4, 2020.

