Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko announces partnership deal with Premier League side Southampton

Kotoko have sealed a deal with Southampton

It has emerged that Southampton is the English Premier League side Asante Kotoko have signed a partnership deal with.



At the launch of the management committee members on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah said that an agreement between the two clubs is almost reached.



“There used to be a partnership deal between Asante Kotoko and Sunderland and we are going to sign another deal with an English club. What we seek to do is to plug Kotoko into that EPL club. Whatever they have there, we need to have it here. Even if it is not the same size, it will be a replica”.



“We are going to link, as part of the partnership, our technical team to their technical team; our youth set-up to their youth set-up. That English Premier League club has about the best academy in England and arguably in the world; they’ve produced superstars.”



The head of Kotoko’s communication committee, Moses Antwi Benefo has announced Southampton as the Premier League partner for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



PJ Mozee as he is known said that barren any last-minute hitch, the deal will be concluded in the next few days.



As part of the agreement, PJ says Kotoko will have exchange programmes with Southampton where officials of the two clubs will visit each other’s camp to undergo some tuition.



He said that players of Kotoko will also have access to the training facilities of Southampton.



“We are having a deal with an EPL club which 90% complete. The partnership will involve exchange programmes. The exchange programme is with Southampton and we will be going there for training”.





