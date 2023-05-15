Kotoko and Hearts of Oak no longer the destination of local players – Coach Thomas Duah

Sports News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ashanti Gold SC head coach, Thomas Duah has bemoaned how Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have lost their status on the local scene.



Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, the coach said the days when the two giant clubs served as the destination of players on the local scene are over.



“Gone were the days when Kotoko and Hearts became the destination for most of the known quality players in the local scene, now the situation is entirely different.



“There were no grounds for experimentation in these teams unfortunately, the situation is completely different now,” Coach Thomas Duah lamented.



According to him, it is part of the reason why both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are lacking quality in their squad.



“I agree with the assertion that these two teams lack quality. Their low quality has affected their call-ups into the national teams,” the Ashanti Gold SC gaffer argued.