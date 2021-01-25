Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Kotoko and Ghana legend Abukari Gariba is dead

Abukari Gariba was popularly known as ‘Goal Na Mafef?’

Asante Kotoko and Ghana legend Abukari Gariba, popularly known as ‘Goal Na Mafef?’ has been reported dead after battling illness for some time.



The former Ghana and Kotoko goal machine died in Kumasi where he has been living since retiring from active football and has since been buried per Islamic conventions.



Abukari who was 81 years is hugely remembered for his flawless goal-scoring feat which earned him the nickname ‘Goal Na Mafef?’ which literary means ‘I look for goals.’



He was a member of the Asante Kotoko squad that won their maiden edition of the Africa Club of Champions Cup (CAF Champions League) in 1970.



Ironically, Sunday was exactly 50 years when Asante Kotoko became the first Ghanaian club to win that trophy with Abukari playing a key role in the success story of the club.



He also competed for Ghana in football at the 1968 Summer Olympics and the 1972 Summer Olympics.



Confirming the death of Abukari in an interview with GraphicOnline, his teammate at both Kotoko and Black Stars Malik Jabir, said his friend would be buried Sunday, January 24 after Muslim prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque at Asawasi.