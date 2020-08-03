Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Kotoko and Ashantigold deserve Africa slot – Kwasi Donsu

Medeama SC midfielder, Kwasi Donsu has said that he has no qualms with the Ghana Football Association over their decision to select Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold as the country's reps for Africa.



Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold will represent Ghana in next season’s CAF’ inter-club competitions following the truncation of the 2019/2020 season.



The Ghana Football Association canceled the season as a result of the crisis presented by the Coronavirus pandemic.



However, with no promotion and demotion, Asante Kotoko and Ashgold who represented the country in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup will represent the country again next season.



Despite Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed and other football administrators raising concerns about the GFA’s decision to select Kotoko and Ashantigold for Africa, the Medeama midfielder has backed the Ghana Football Association’s decision to give the nod to the aforementioned clubs.



Speaking to Bryt FM in Koforidua, he said, “I support the Ghana FA decision and don’t hold grudges with them. Kotoko and Ashantigold deserves the slot because they represented the country in the previous Africa competition. So if we are unable to finish the season because of coronavirus and Kotoko and Ashantigold have been selected that is fine”



“Their nod doesn’t worry me even though my club, Medeama were doing well in the league and had the potential to make a case but everything happens for a reason. Kotoko and Ashantigold are representing Ghana so we will all support them to lift the flag of the country high” he said.

