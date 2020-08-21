Sports News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko and Ashantigold advised to reject Africa opportunity

Ashantigold

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Duah has advised Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold to reject the opportunity to represent Ghana in Africa next season.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have selected the two clubs as Ghana’s representatives for Caf interclub competitions. The GFA pick Kotoko for Champions League and Ashgold for Confederation Cup.



While Ashgold have agreed to play, Kotoko are yet to respond to the GFA. Their delay is as a result of structural changes at the club.



However, the 1991 U-17 World Cup winner, believes the clubs cannot make any meaningful impact due to their suspension of the domestic league because of Covid-19 pandemic.



“I will advise both clubs to stop going to Africa because there is no football activity and I think it will affect them big time should they go.



I think some countries in Africa are still playing despite coronavirus but our case is different because our football season has been cancelled so it will be difficult for our clubs to compete with them,” he said.





