Kotoko always looking for ways to rig matches - Aduana Stars

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

General Manager of Aduana Stars Takyi Arhin has averred that Kumasi Asante Kotoko is always looking for ways to cheat in the local league.



The manager speaking on Rainbow Sports stated that the local team is fond of this anytime they play with other teams.



He was reacting to the reported fracas that nearly marred the game that ended in a goalless draw last Saturday.



He said an attempt was made to bring in military men, and after his investigation, it was revealed that Kotoko had requested the presence of the military.



He described this as selected justice because when we went to Kotoko's home, "the military was not present and so, we cannot entertain the presence of the military in our home”.



He said there were more than 100 police officers and the presence of the military was needless because "we were not going to war”.



Mr. Takyi Arhin said the home team cannot be blamed for what happened last Saturday.



He said the Kotoko team influence their supporters to also misbehave and in some cases attack referees or intimidate them just to have the game go in their favour.