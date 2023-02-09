Kotoko PRO sues Light FM's 'Super Obondele'

Sports News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Communications Director of giants Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has sued Light FM sports journalist, Kwadwo Abu Bonsrah for defamation.



Popularly known in the media circles as Super Obondele, Kwadwo Abu Bonsrah has been sued by David Obeng Nyarko at the Kumasi High Court for making unsubstantiated comments against him.



According to David Obeng Nyarko's post on Facebook sighed by GhanaWeb Sports, the defendant (Super Obondele) had alleged that he had "said Kotoko were going to keep paying the salary of a referee."



He said "My attention has been drawn to this article by one Kwadwo Bonsrah aka “Super Obondele” in which he states among many things that I said Kotoko were going to keep paying the salary of a referee.



"Let me make it emphatically clear that this statement is borne out of his own imagination and there is no iota of truth in it.



"I have therefore instructed my Lawyer to take the necessary steps in ensuring that nothing but the truth comes out. This matter would not just slide like that," the statement from David Obeng Nyarko read.



Kwadwo Abu Bonsrah is by the writ issued on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, expected to make an appearance in court.







