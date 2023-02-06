Kotoko PRO ‘runs away’ for allegedly promising to pay referee Kennedy Padi’s salary

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

The Communications and Brands officer of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has denied ever promising to pay the salary of Ghanaian referee, Kennedy Padi, after being suspended by the GFA.



Referee Kennedy Padi was suspended by the match review panel of the Ghana Football Association for the rest of the season after awarding a dubious penalty to Asante Kotoko in their game against Hearts of Oak in April 2022.



Following the suspension of the referee, David Obeng Nyarko was quoted to have stated that Kotoko would take up the responsibility of paying the salary of Kennedy Padi.



“The suspension on the referee is too harsh so we (Kotoko) will keep paying his salary until the end of the season. It's just unfortunate to punish the referee,” the Kotoko PRO is quoted to have said.



However, nearly a year after making the alleged promise, David Obeng Nyarko has distanced himself from the statement claiming its false and has no iota of truth in it.



The Kotoko spokesperson who took to social media to deny the allegations stated, “My attention has been drawn to this article by one Kwadwo Bonsrah aka 'Super Obondele' in which he states among many things that I said Kotoko were going to keep paying the salary of a referee.



“Let me make it emphatically clear that this statement is borne out of his own imagination and there is no iota of truth in it. I have therefore instructed my Lawyer to take the necessary steps in ensuring that nothing but the truth comes out,” David Obeng Nyarko stated.



Referee Kennedy Padi announced his retirement as a match official shortly after his suspension by the match review panel of the GFA.



