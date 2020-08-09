Sports News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: Mutala Yakubu

Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold are after my signature - Lee Addy

Defender, Lee Addy

Ghana International Lee Addy has revealed that three Ghana Premier League clubs are after his signature.



The highly-rated defender speaking on Max FM's SportsBiz says he is in talks with all three clubs and will make a decision on which one he will join before the upcoming season.



"I am talking to three clubs Kotoko, Ashantigold and Hearts of Oak and we hope to come to a conclusion soon. Hearts and Kotoko are like Barcelona and Real Madrid but I also respect AshGold very well so any of them that gives me a good offer I will gladly accept. I am a footballer and will take any offer which is good for me, it could be in Africa or Europe and I will embrace the offer."



Lee Addy won the best defender in the Ghana Premier League twice when he played for Bechem Chelsea from 2008 to 2010.



He is a journeyman in football having had stints in Croatia, China, Russia among others.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.