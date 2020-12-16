Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: GNA

Kotoko, Great Olympics to thrill football fans on Thursday

Olympics will play Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics game at the Accra Sports Stadium will be a sell-out on Thursday, December 17, following the great rivalry that has existed between the two clubs.



Both sides were scheduled to meet earlier but the game was called off due to the participation of Kotoko in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.



Despite the intense rivalry between the two sides, Kotoko always comes out victorious and the lone goal victory over Legon Cities last Sunday would be enough booster for the fabulous lads.



The win took them to five points from three games with two games in hand, against (Accra Great Olympics and Medeama SC).



Kotoko who began the campaign with two draws (1-1) against Techiman Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea but had to manage some injury situations as the likes of Emmanuel Keyekeh, Mudasiru Salifu, Richard Senanu, and Kwame Adom Frimpong.



However, they received a boost on Monday, following the return of captain Felix Annan from injury.



Kotoko would be relying on sensational left-back Patrick Asmah was the toast of fans in the game against Legon Cities as one of his incisive crosses from the left side resulted in the goal.



Abdul Ganiyu who was also outstanding in central defence complementing Habib Mohammed at the back.



Accra Great Olympics got their season off to a bright start by going two games without defeat. They drew (1-1) against Medeama SC and recorded a convincing (3-0) win over Legon Cities on matchday two.



But that smooth sailing was halted on Sunday at the Ibrahim Tetteh park in Dansoman after a 2-0 loss to Liberty professionals.



Great Olympics have in their fold Gladson Awako, Michel Otu, Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Samuel Ashie Quaye as they have received massive transformation under Coach Annor Walker, a Ghana Premier League and MTN FA cup winner.



The coach has brought on desire, belief, and hunger to the side making them one of the exiting teams in the League.



In all analysis, Kotoko seems to have the upper hand and are capable of picking the three maximum points as previous records point to that, but the Dade Boys are capable of pulling a surprise any day.





