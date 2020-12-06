Sports News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Kotoko-FC Nouadhibou clash cancelled; Porcupines declared winners

The game was called off on Saturday, December 5

Asante Kotoko’s clash with FC Nouadhibou has been cancelled after the visiting team failed to take off their players who reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.



The game was called off on Saturday, December 5 after a report surfaced that the visiting team had two of their players testing positive for Covid-19.



The game was then rescheduled to take place on Sunday, December 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium with both teams asked to present new Covid-19 test results.



According to reports, two players of FC Nouadhibou tested positive for Covid-19 again, leaving them with the limited squad and were not keen on playing.

