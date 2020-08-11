Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Kotoko CEO job bigger than GFA presidency - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

The prestige and demand of the Kotoko CEO job far outweigh the GFA Presidential position, Nana Yaw Amponsah has said.



Amponsah was unveiled as Kotoko CEO last Friday at an event that had all the Kotoko board members present.



In his maiden speech after being outdoored, Amponsah disclosed that his new position is the biggest in the football industry.



“I say Asante Kotoko; no disrespect to the Ghana Football Association presidential position that I aspired to occupy, Kotoko for me is the biggest of the two positions,” he said.



“I have dealt with many federations, I have dealt with many clubs. If I ask who the President of the English FA is, you may not be able to tell me, but you will able to tell me who the Executive Chairman of Manchester United is. So, I do not take this responsibility lightly at all”.



Nana Yaw is on a three-year mandate to rebuild Kotoko and take them back to Africa.



He promised to mobilize the club’s supporters and revive the interest of corporate bodies in the club.





