Kotoko CEO has assured 2017 accident victims of necessary attention - Isaac Amoako

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

A former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper and leader of the 2017 accident victims of the club, Isaac Amoako, has revealed that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, has assured them of taking necessary steps to address their plight.



A group of people associated with the club, including players, technical staff, and others, have been complaining of neglect after the team's bus was involved in an accident after a game some six years ago.



Following outrage from a section of Ghanaians, the club's management addressed the situation that happened under the past management, assuring that they will ensure the victims get the needed support.



“The CEO of Asante Kotoko called me on Friday. He asked for the details of the accident victims and assured us of taking the necessary steps," he told Oyerepa FM.



"We are elated and relieved about this because the accident has affected some of the victims, especially the former goalkeeper trainer, Sampson Appiah, and former driver, Nana Berchie.



"We are hoping for the best, and we know this step by the management will bring relief to us.”