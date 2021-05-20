Kotoko CEO criticizes GFA's ruling on Ebusua Dwarfs vs Legon Cities abandoned tie

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has criticized the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] following the ruling on the Ebusua Dwarfs and Legon Cities abandoned game.



On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the GFA in a statement declared Legon Cities winners of their abandoned game with Ebusua Dwarfs while the Cape Coast-based club deducted three points with a fine.



The matchday 23 game between Ebusua Dwarfs and Legon Cities staged at the Cape Coast Stadium ended abruptly.



The game was abandoned at halftime after the referee Alpha Adey, his assistants, and the match commissioner all failed to show up for the second half after complaining that the home fans have threatened them.



Legon led 1-0 at halftime, courtesy of a Richard Kwabena Antwi goal.



After waiting for close to two hours for the start of the second half, both teams retreated to the dressing room and the game never saw a conclusion.



But Nana Yaw Amponsah believes that the ruling by the Disciplinary Committee could lead to mayhem in the future.



In a post on social media, Nana Amponsah wrote:



"When Man Utd fans disrupted their match against Liverpool, did Man U lose that match plus additional 3 points? We seem to know more than the rest of the world. That precedent being set will lead to incurable chaos soon.



"A match abruptly ended on 84th minute because a referee feels unsafe to continue at a 1-1 scoreline. The same referee who felt unsafe feels safe to relax and change clothes in the same venue to go home. The home team loses the match plus 3 additional points for forfeiture. Soon away teams will start using their fans to disrupt matches to win points. WE SHOULD BE CAREFUL THE PRECEDENCE WE ARE SETTING."