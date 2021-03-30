Kotoko CEO accused by youth team coach of raining curses on him

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

There is fresh trouble brewing in the pot of the Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The affable Nana Yaw Amponsah has been accused of invoking curses on the youth team coach of the club George Asare.



The youth team coach George Asare is also a former player of the club and has accused Nana Yaw Amponsah of raining cursing on him in absentia at an abortive meeting on Saturday.



Asare disclosed in an interview with Kumasi based Pure FM that a meeting was held last Saturday between Nana Yaw Amponsah the Kotoko CEO, Stephen Manu also a former player and himself at the Royal Baron Hotel were the CEO informed them that they are being reassigned following the coaching restructuring being done at the club.



As their positions have now been taken over by Abdulai Gazale and Johnson Smith and they were by made scouts for the club.



According to Asare he then told the CEO that before he takes on any new role he should be paid his salary arrears from 2020 since he took over the youth team of the club.



The CEO in tend told the former Kotoko defender to go to the Club's board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei for his salary arrears since he employed him.



According to the player the Kotoko CEO who was enraged during the discussion wanted to fight him physically so he left the scene but was later informed by his colleague Stephen Manu that he has been cursed by Nana Yaw Amponsah that he will never succeed.



"Nana Yaw Amponsah had a meeting with me [George Asare] and Stephen Manu on Saturday and told us that, he wants us to be scouts for the Asante Kotoko but I asked him why and he said our role as the youth team coach is now going to be handled by Johnson Smith and Abdul Gazale," he told Kumasi based Pure FM.



"I asked him to pay us because I have not been paid since November 2020 as the Youth Team coach for Kotoko's club. Nana Yaw Amponsah told me to go to Dr Kwame Kyei since he was the one who employed us.



"He tried to fight me but I left there."



He continued, "The incident happened at Coach Kwesi Appiah's hotel. After I left there, Richard Manu called me and told me that, Nana Yaw Amponsah has cursed me by pouring water into a sink after incantation by using my name. I have reported him to two board members of the club.



"The curse was that I will not be a success in my spell with any team I will go to in my coaching career. I wasn't there but that's what Richard Manu reported to me and I have summoned him for the curse," he added.



The belegured youth team coach has a five year contract with the club' which expires in 2025.



