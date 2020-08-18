Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah to set up ‘Kotoko TV’

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah is set to establish ‘Kotoko TV’ after starting work.



The football administrator earlier this month was unveiled at a grand ceremony at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi as the new CEO of the Ghana Premier League giants.



Tasked to transform the club and ensure its glory days as an elite club on the continent is restored, Nana Yaw Amponsah is expected to implement a lot of ideas.



Today, information picked up by footballghana.com has revealed that one of the initiatives to be undertaken includes the setting up of a ‘Kotoko TV’.



The setting up of the TV will be used to disseminate information about the Porcupine Warriors club to their teeming and numerous followers in Ghana and beyond.



More information will be published on the upcoming initiative soon.

