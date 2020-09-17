Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has my support - George Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko CEO ,George Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, George Amoako, has said he is ready to offer any support or assistance to the new CEO of his former club Nana Yaw Amponsah for him to succeed.



George Amoako, who has been appointed as the CEO of King Faisal was at the helm of affairs for Asante Kotoko for three seasons until he was relieved from his post following the dissolution of the management team by the Executive Chairman of the club, Dr. Kwame Kyei.



Amoako, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association FA said he will be available to Nana Yaw Amponsah if he calls on him for his advice.



He stated that despite his willingness to offer support to his former club, he will be concentrating more on King Faisal.



"Nana Yaw Amponsah is my younger brother. If he asks me anything, I will willingly give him advice and support."



“All the experience I have gained at Kotoko I will make it available to him but it is up to him to take it but I can’t give all my concentration on that project.I want to concentrate the rest of my life on what I can do for King Faisal and not talk about Kotoko,” Amoako said in an interview with Nhyira FM.



The football top-brain also added that: “Whatever happened is past and gone. I am now concentrating all my brains on making King Faisal tick".



“That is what I want to use my time and energies on and not to think about the past," he added.

