Sports News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah admits mistake in sacking Maxwell Konadu

Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, insists sacking coach Maxwell Konadu was a mistake.



The former assistant Black Stars coach was sacked after Kotoko’s defeat to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.



The decision to show Konadu the exit door was a sole one taken by the CEO, who admits it was a mistake and should have informed other board members.



“I made a mistake for sacking Maxwell Konadu because I did not officially write to inform the board," he told Oyerepa FM.



"I admit I am wrong and I accept that. Maxwell Konadu's records at Kotoko was not bad but it was time for him to go and other big clubs in the world have done that but I again admit I was wrong for not informing the board."



The Porcupine Warriors have had a difficult start to the season and are likely to exit the CAF Champions League after suffering a first-leg home defeat to Al Hilal of Sudan.



Coach Johnson Smith is currently serving as an interim gaffer as the club looks for a replacement for Maxwell Konadu.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.