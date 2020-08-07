Sports News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Kotoko Board member Kofi Abban throws support behind new C.E.O Nana Yaw Amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah has been appointed as the Cheif Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko

Board Member of Asante Kotoko, Kofi Abban says new Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has the full backing of the team.



Kofi Abban is part of the newly formed board that will be unveiling the former Phar Rangers President as the CEO on Friday.



"Congratulations to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the new Chief Executive of our dear club Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Big responsibility but there’s no one better suited for this job than you. You have the full support of the Board. May God bless this partnership," Mr. Abbanposted on Twitter.



A mammoth press conference will take place at the Sports Hotel (11am) in Ghana's second largest city, Kumasi to announce the appointment of the hugely intelligent football administrator.



Amponsah brings a wealth of experience to bear on the job following his rapid rise in football administration in the West African nation.



The 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate has been tasked with overseeing the country's most adored football club amid a tight scrutiny in the next three years.





