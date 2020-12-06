Sports News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko Board Chairman denied entry into Accra Sports Stadium ahead of CL game against FC Nouadibou

Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei

Asante Kotoko Executive Board chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, was refused entry to the Accra Sports Stadium by officials of the National Sports Authority ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round game against FC Nouadibou that was cancelled.



GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that the top official and some other board members of the club were not allowed before there were some fans of the club present at the entrance despite the game being held behind closed doors.



This reportedly led to a scuffle between some officials of Asante Kotoko and the National Sports Authority over the decision to see their Board Chairman still behind the gate.



The game was delayed for over two hours due to a reported case of coronavirus in the camp of FC Nouadibou.



Two players from FC Nouadibou have tested for the COVID-19 after the results released according to reports in the media.



The game was postponed.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.