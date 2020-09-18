Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Kotoko, Ashgold get $350k financial boost from government

Kotoko will get $200k from government

The government has promised a financial package for Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Ashgold for their CAF inter-club assignments.



Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority has disclosed to www.ghanaweb.com that the government will back the two clubs to excel in Africa.



He revealed that the government has made it a policy to mitigate the financial burdens of clubs when they compete in Africa by handing them some financial packages.



Last year, government gifted Kotoko $150,000 for their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup and Professor Twumasi says Ashgold who are representing Ghana in the same competition will receive the same amount this year.



Kotoko on the other hand will get $200,000 for representing the country in the Champions League this year.



The two teams could receive a further financial boost from the government if they are able to reach the group phase of their respective competitions.



“We have agreed that any club that goes to represent the country will get some help. $200,000 for Confederations Cup and $250,000 for the CAF Champion League”.



In the manifesto of the NDC, they promised to offer financial packages to clubs that qualify for Africa but Professor Twumasi says there already exist a policy like that.



He observed that most of the promises of the NDC are already being implemented by the NPP.



“When I saw the promises that were enshrined in the NDC manifesto, I realized these are policies that we are already implementing. The ministry has established a policy to support clubs that go to Africa. We have a document that is widely distributed”.



“We have an established policy that will continue to run. As they move forward to the money zone we will also help them. We are already building resource centres and multi-purpose facilities across the country.



Kotoko will be competing in the Champions League while Ashgold battle in the second tier.



The two competitions are set to start in November.

