Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Kotoko Administrative Manager Emmanuel Dasoberi denies resignation report

Kotoko Administrative and Operations Manager, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi

Kotoko Administrative and Operations Manager, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi has not resigned from his position.



The former Ghana FA administrator was assumed to have left his position at Kotoko after a social media post.



Dasoberi has however clarified things indicating his post is no where in relation with resignation.



“I can confirm emphatically to you (Sasu) that I have not resigned, and, my message on Social Media doesn’t represent resignation,” he told Opemsuo FM.



Meanwhile Kotoko are due to travel to Algeria today for the CAF Confederation Cup second leg tie against ES Setif.



The Porcupine Warriors have a huge task to overcome a 2-1 defeat at home to their counterparts.



