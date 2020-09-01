Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Kotoko @ 85: They're total failures in terms of infrastructures - Yamoah Ponkoh

According to Ponkoh, Kotoko cannot boast of a stadium

On Asante Kotoko's 85th-anniversary former management member, Yamoah Ponkoh, revealed that the club has not done enough in terms of infrastructural development.



Speaking to local radio station Ashh FM Yamoah Ponkoh said;



“If Kotoko was a human being, I will say he has failed in life because if I compare the North Africa teams to them whom they started life with, I will say they are total failures in terms of infrastructures,"



“If as at now Kotoko hires a stadium for a match then that is very bad," he added.



“Asante Kotoko’s problem is a combination of factors like misunderstanding and power struggles,"



“Otumfuo gave a direction to the new management as to what they should do and I think that is what they should focus on,” he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.