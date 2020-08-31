Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko@85: Ten legends of the great Asante club

Baba Yara was popularly called King of Wingers

Today marks some eighty-five years since the football club that prides itself as the most glorious and historic in the country was born.



Kotoko is the club and they are celebrating their anniversary with a pledge to regain their lost glory with a young and enterprising Nana Yaw Amponsah now in charge.



Kotoko’s standing in Ghana football and for that matter Africa can’t be overlooked with over twenty league titles and two CAF Champions League titles under their belt.



These achievements which have become extinct in recent years were made possible by some great players who through their performances propelled the club to its current standing.



On the occasion of their 85th anniversary, we bring you ten players whose names will always be mentioned in Kotoko’s history.



Baba Yara



Mention Osman Seidu and only a few people will be associate with him but toss it around and mention Baba Yara and you will be fed an exhilarating stories of a man regarded as the most gifted Ghanaian footballer in history.



‘The King of Wingers’ joined Kotoko in 1955 and there he established himself as a club hero.



After a brief yet impactful period at Kotoko, Baba Yara moved to Nkrumah’s Real Republicans.



He died at age 26 after sustaining a spinal injury in a motor accident at Kpeve in the Volta region.



Dogo Moro



According to those who saw him in action, he is the best libero to have come from this part of the land.



He was an excellent defender whose sweeping skills can be likened to none.



Dogo Moro was an influential member of Kotoko’s first Champions League title winning team in 1970 (African Clubs Cup).



Osei Kofi



The “wizard dribbler” happens to be one of the few privileged players to have featured for both Hearts and Kotoko.



Osei Kofi as per history was a fantastic diminutive winger who went past opponents with ease.



Osei Kofi won three league titles with Kotoko and scored loads of goals for them between 1961 and 1975.



On August 24, 1969 saw Osei Kofi set a Ghanaian record by emerging the first player to score four goals in a CAF Inter-Club competition.



He was also part of the 1970 Champions League winning squad.



Ibrahim Sunday



Ibrahim Sunday is one of three Ghanaians to have won the CAF Best Player award.



He achieved it with Kotoko after guiding them to win the Champions League and also helping the Black Stars to finish second in the CAF Champions League.



Malik Jabir



Malik Jabir is also a member of the Africa Cup of Champions team. A great player who made more than hundred appearances for the Porcupine Warriors.



After hanging his boots, Jabir also coached the club.



Robert Mensah



He is mostly referred to as the greatest goalkeeper in Ghana’s football history. Robert Mensah was in the post as Kotoko marched on to win the 1970 CAF title.



In 1970, he was voted as the 9th best African football player by French football publication France-Football.



Abdul Razak



‘Golden Boy’ Abdul Razak is one of two Kotoko players who have won the Africa Best Player awards.



He made over hundred appearances for Kotoko and won multiple trophies. He won the FA Cup in 1978.



He also helped the Porcupines win the 1981 league title.



Opoku Afriyie



Opoku Afriyie is prolific goalscorer who joined Kotoko in 1974.



He won four league titles with Kotoko and won the Ghana 1st Division league Top Scorer award twice in 1979 and 1981.



He was nominated for the 1982 African player of the year by the French Football Magazine



Joe Debrah



Afriki Joe as he is popularly called was great for Kotoko in the 90s.



He was a schemer who entertained Kotoko supporters with brilliant ball control skills and amazing goal scoring instincts.



He joined Ashgold after leaving Kotoko.



Stephen Oduro



The only member of the 2000s to feature in the list. Tico Tico was a fantastic servant for Kotoko and won multiple titles for the club.



He spent over fifteen years at Kotoko and is specially remembered for his fantastic free kick skills.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.